After a slow start to recruiting, the Florida Gators landed this big-time prospect

After a slow summer on the recruiting front, the Florida Gators landed a high-level prospect for their 2019 class.

Forest, Mississippi, athlete Diwun Black — listed as the No. 53 player in the country for this recruiting cycle according to the 247Sports composite — announced Thursday that he flipped his verbal commitment from Ole Miss to UF.

Black is the Gators’ highest-ranked commitment in the 2019 class and the only player ranked in the top 200 nationally — let alone being just outside the top 50.

Florida has 12 commitments so far in its class, which is ranked 26th in the nation and 11th in the SEC.

Verbal commitments are non-binding until a player signs a national letter of intent.