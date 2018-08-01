Watch: Ed Orgeron has hilarious response to question from University of Miami student

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron spoke at Tiger Stadium on Wednesday as part of an event for the local rotary club. Although the focus was supposed to all be on Orgeron’s Tigers, one brave fan from an upcoming LSU opponent had something to say about that.

During a question-and-answer portion of the event, a young man took the mic and said the following to Orgeron:

“I’m a student at the University of Miami. I was wondering how you plan to beat such an amazing team with no weaknesses in Week 1?”

Orgeron gathered himself for a few seconds before firing back with an unforgettable response.

“Hey, you took a wrong turn on that interstate, boy,” Orgeron said as the crowd erupted with laughter. “I’ve got a nice little fishing hole down there in Louisiana. My buddies are going to take you fishing this afternoon. Next question.”

O - "You took a wrong turn on the interstate. I got a nice fishing hole in LA. My buddies gonna take you fishing, next question." pic.twitter.com/2rtNyFVvF0 — Mike Gaither (@MikeGaitherTV) August 1, 2018

The showdown between the Tigers and Hurricanes is already gaining a lot of attention with one month and one day still to go before gametime. Last week, ESPN host Peter Burns predicted LSU, which is expected to be the underdog in the game, “will roll Miami by 2+ touchdowns.”

LSU and Miami face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.