The Ole Miss Rebels add 27th player to Class of 2019 with this four-star’s commitment

Four-star wide receiver Jonathan Mingo from Brandon, Mississippi, committed to Ole Miss on Tuesday. The 6-2, 200 pound Mingo chose the Rebels over offers from schools such as Auburn, Georgia and Notre Dame.

Mingo is rated the 12th-best player in Mississippi and the 38th overall wide receiver in the Class of 2019, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

I’m committed Hotty Toddypic.twitter.com/cupfHlgXKo — jonathan mingo (@Og_Mingo_) July 31, 2018

“He’s a perfectionist,” Brandon High School head coach Tyler Peterson told The Clarion Ledger. “He never settles. He never coasts. He’s never going to be satisfied with anything less than his best.”

Mingo was one of two players to commit to Ole Miss on Tuesday, joined by four-star offensive tackle Darius Thomas. Mingo and Thomas pushed the Rebels’ Class of 2019 to 27 commits, by far the highest in the FBS.

Mingo committed one day after fellow wide receiver Dannis Jackson also pledged to the Rebels. Mingo and Jackson are two of four wide receiver commits for the Rebels, joined by three-star prospects Jordan Jernigan and JaVonta Payton.