Ex-UCF coach Scott Frost’s Nebraska home was burglarized. The stolen items total $165,000

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost’s home in Lincoln, Nebraska, was burglarized over the weekend, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.
The outlet reported Lincoln police stated “more than $165,000 in memorabilia” was stolen.
According to Lincoln CBS affiliate KOLN, police reported 14 championship rings — two from Nebraska, two from UCF and 10 from Oregon — as well as five pairs of shoes and a Nintendo Wii were stolen.
Frost was not at the home as it wa unoccupied during a renovation, the TV station reported.
Frost left Orlando for Lincoln at the end of last year after guiding UCF to the only undefeated season in the Football Bowl Subdivision. That was capped with a Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl victory over Auburn. Frost reportedly agreed to return to his alma mater, Nebraska, prior to the Auburn game, but was allowed to coach the team in it before leaving the Knights.
Lincoln police Capt. Jeri Roeder told the Lincoln Journal Star that the suspects came through an unlocked garage and “Frost was still doing inventory on the items taken, so the total loss may be higher.”
