UM received six commitments after Paradise Camp. Here’s what you need to know about them

At the very least, the Miami Hurricanes can say this past weekend was a success.





Coach Mark Richt got close to 200 of the top high school football prospects to campus on Friday and Saturday for his third-annual marquee recruiting event known as Paradise Camp.

Richt, his current staff and players, and a host of former UM greats who went on to successful NFL careers showed the high schoolers what they can expect on and off the field should they decide to pick Miami as their college destination.

“Just the name of the camp is indicative of how we feel, how I feel about this place,” Richt said Saturday night as the high schoolers warmed up on the UM intramural fields for the on-field portion of the camp. “It does look like a resort here. We do feel like we live down here in paradise. It’s a place that’s different probably than any other Power Five school in America. It’s a great private school education. We’re down here and have got the vibe of Miami, all the beaches, all the things that are fun to do around here that they can do.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“But being part of a tradition, it’s unmatched. I mean, we’ve had some of the greatest teams in the history of college football. You can probably pick about three of those national championship teams and say they were the best ever. Kids want to be a part of that.”

That was evident over the weekend.

While the Hurricanes are still waiting to hear from some of their top targets for this recruiting cycle who were on campus at some point Friday or Saturday — including Wellington’s Mark-Antony Richards, St. Thomas Aquinas’ Braylen Ingraham, and Lakeland’s Lloyd Summerall and Keon Zipperer — UM did receive six commitments over the weekend from players. One is an out-of-state defensive lineman in the current cycle, four are part of the Class of 2020 and one is a local Class of 2021 prospect.

Here’s what you need to know about UM’s newest commitments, which are non-binding until the player signs a national letter of intent. Unless otherwise noted, all ranking are based on the 247Sports composite rankings.

Holley, out of Buford (Ga.) High, is the lone out-of-state commitment over the weekend. The 6-2, 280-pound defensive tackle is rated as a three-star prospect and the No. 55 defensive tackle in the Class of 2019. He is the Hurricanes’ 17th pledge in the current recruiting cycle and the second defensive tackle along with Doral Academy’s Denzel Daxon, who committed back in October 2017. Holley holds offers from 21 schools.

As of Monday morning, Miami’s 2019 class ranks 19th nationally and third in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The class has 17 members so far, with 16 being from Florida and nine hailing from either Broward or Miami-Dade County.

Committed!!!!Thank you to @Coach_Davis22 for being there for me and believing in me since I was 6 years old!!! pic.twitter.com/Y55Qaahc2k — Jalar Holley Jr (@JalarHolley_90) July 29, 2018

Robinson, a four-star prospect, is the highest rated recruit of the crop. The 6-foot, 175-pound junior at Palm Beach Central is tabbed as the 12th best player in the state of Florida, the 17th best wide receiver in the country and 87th best player nationally regardless of position for the 2020 recruiting cycle. He holds offers from 12 schools.

He is UM’s second wide receiver pledge in the 2020 class along with Miami Southridge’s Marcus Fleming.

“After traveling to several parts of America already this offseason, my heart keeps bringing me back to the one place that feels like an extension of home. That place is the university of Miami,” Robinson wrote in his commitment announcement Saturday night on Twitter.

Denis is a four-star offensive guard in the Class of 2020 out of Homestead South Dade who announced his commitment after the first day of Paradise Camp on Friday. The 6-3, 270-pound lineman is rated as the 12th overall guard in the country and the 51st overall prospect in the state. He holds 16 offers.

Washington and Francois are both defensive backs out of Homestead South Dade who are part of the 2020 recruiting cycles. The duo has not been heavily recruited thus far in their career and neither has generated rankings from any of the main recruiting outlets heading into their junior year.

Washington holds nine offers. Francois has eight.

The Hurricanes’ 2020 class now has 12 verbal commitments and is ranked No. 1 in the country.

Harris, a member of the 2021 recruiting cycle, plays defensive end at Booker T. Washington. Miami is one of four offers he holds heading into his sophomore year.