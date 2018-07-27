After two arrests in three months, Florida Gators football freshman leaves program

Justin Watkins will not play a down of football with the Florida Gators.
Watkins, a four-star freshman who was arrested Tuesday for the second time in three months and faces a pair of felony charges, announced Friday on Twitter that he is leaving the program.
According to a UF Police Department arrest report, Watkins slapped, punched a choked a woman with whom he had a relationship with while holding her down on a bed July 20. He then blocked the door to his dorm room.
He faces four charges: a third-degree felony charge of kidnapping/false imprisonment, a third-degree charge of domestic battery by strangulation and two counts of misdemeanor battery. He was released from jail Wednesday on a $40,000 bond.
UF coach Dan Mullen suspended Watkins indefinitely following the most recent arrest.
Watkins, 19, was previously arrested in May after he reportedly broke a female’s phone and kicked her car in Marion County.
