Gators football suspends freshman following arrest on felony charge for strangulation

For the second time in three months, Florida Gators freshman Justin Watkins found himself in trouble with the law.
UF Police on Tuesday arrested Watkins, 19, on four charges: a third-degree felony charge of kidnapping/false imprisonment, a third-degree charge of domestic battery by strangulation and two counts of misdemeanor battery.
Watkins has since been suspended from all team activities.
According to a UF Police Department arrest report, Watkins slapped, punched a choked a woman while holding her down on a bed July 20. He then blocked the door to his dorm room.
According to the report, the woman sprayed Watkins with mace in order to escape.
According to a first appearance order, his bail was set at $40,000.
Watkins was previously arrested in May after he reportedly broke a female’s phone and kicked her car in Marion County.
Watkins, a four-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, enrolled at UF in June for the school’s Summer B semester.
Comments