Ex-Miami Hurricane Michael Irvin named in sexual harassment lawsuit against NFL Network

Former University of Miami Hurricanes football player and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin is one of two former NFL players named in a sexual harassment lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
According to USA Today, former NFL Network employee Erin McParland contended that she was “subjected to ongoing and continuing sexual harassment by current and former on-air talent and other employees” when she worked there for about two years. In relation to Irvin, the lawsuit contends McParland told him multiple times to “not touch” her and that Irvin “made inappropriate gestures and comments to [McParland] and once grabbed [McParland’s] waist.”
Eric Davis, a former NFL All-Pro defensive back, was also named in the suit, according to USA Today.
This is the second lawsuit filed against the NFL Network over the past year. In December, Jami Cantor, a former wardrobe stylist for the network, stated that she was harassed during her extended time with the network. Three analysts and former players named in the suit — Marshall Faulk, Ike Taylor and Heath Evans — were suspended by the network. Two others named in that suit — Davis and Donovan McNabb — had moved on to work at ESPN before the suit was filed. ESPN fired both of them.
Irvin is still employed at NFL Network.
