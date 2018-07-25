‘My goal is to be MVP.’ Ex-Cat John Wall lays it all out in offseason video

John Wall has been a five-time NBA All-Star since being drafted No. 1 overall by the Washington Wizards in 2010 out of Kentucky. When asked whether he wants to be the best player in the league’s Eastern Conference in a video posted by Ballislife on YouTube on Tuesday, he gave an emphatic response.
“My goal is to be MVP. I don’t care about best player in the East,” Wall said.
The 11-minute video takes viewers behind the scenes over the first few days of July, capturing Wall’s reaction to former UK teammate DeMarcus Cousins’ signing with the Golden State Warriors to his offseason workout regimen in Miami.
Wall began working out this summer with David Alexander of DBC Fitness in Miami, who boasts LeBron James and Dwyane Wade among his clientele, according to the video.
“He’s been now a month with us,” Alexander said. “He’s already exceeded every expectation I’ve had for him. ... Our mindset now is MVP or nothin’ this year.”
Wall said he knows that will depend on how well the Wizards play. This week, Washington signed eight-time All-Star Dwight Howard. Getting the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs is crucial to Wall’s personal goal, he said.
“I think that’s why James (Harden) finally got the MVP, they finally got the No. 1 seed,” Wall said. “If he was the No. 2 seed again this year, I feel like LeBron would be MVP.”
Wall said staying healthy the entire season is also important. He’s been hampered by nagging injuries over the past few seasons.
As for Cousins, Wall said he can’t blame him for signing with Golden State.
“Everybody got mad at him, but that’s my brother,” Wall said. “He’s got to do what’s best for him. He’s banking on himself for one year, trying to get himself healthy. ... To go to a team like that to get his confidence and all that back, and he ain’t got to rush himself back knowing they’re still going to be in the playoffs — and have a chance to win a ring?”
