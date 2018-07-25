Five-star Georgia defensive tackle target brought in a big cameo for commitment video

On Tuesday night, five-star defensive tackle Travon Walker (Thomaston, Ga.) committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. Even though he announced the decision live, Walker also released a video featuring some important people in his life today and in his future.

In the video, released through CBS Sports, Walker visits Upson-Lee head coach Tommy Parks, who suffered a massive heart attack last July and has been undergoing rehabilitation since that time. As Walker broke the news to Parks, the video cut dramatically to Walker showing out on the field and in the weight room.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The scene then transitioned to three people approaching Walker: Georgia freshman quarterback Justin Fields, Georgia freshman basketball guard and Upson-Lee alum Tye Fagan, and Georgia freshman defensive back Divaad Wilson. At that point, Walker is handed a football and a Georgia t-shirt, making it evident he was committing to the Bulldogs.

“(I committed to Georgia) for the simple fact that I wanted to come into a well-built program,” Walker told 247Sports’ Rusty Mansell. “All of my schools honestly were like that. I just wanted to compete against the best to make me a better player and hopefully one day get to where I want to go.”

Walker chose Georgia over Auburn and South Carolina, and he plans to sign in December. He is considered the fifth-best player in Georgia and the second-best defensive tackle in Georgia, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Fagan’s inclusion in the video could point to an important part of Georgia’s allure for Walker. Walker also plays forward at Upson-Lee High School, and new Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean is interested in Walker being a two-sport athlete as a Bulldog.

“They are giving me the opportunity to do that and that is something I am thinking about, like really thinking about,” Walker told Mansell.

Georgia has 13 commitments in the Class of 2019. Per the composite rankings, Walker is one of four five-stars in the Bulldogs’ latest class, joined by defensive end Nolan Smith and wide receivers Jadon Haselwood and Dominick Blaylock.

Walker is the lone defensive tackle commit so far in the Bulldogs’ Class of 2019.