The All-ACC preseason football team was announced. How many FSU Seminoles made it?

Two Florida State players were named to the 2018 All-ACC preseason football team on Tuesday.
Running back Cam Akers and kicker Ricky Aguayo made the team for the Seminoles. Akers set FSU’s freshman rushing record with 1,024 rushing yards in 2017. The record was previously held by Minnesota Vikings running back and Miami Central High alumnus Dalvin Cook.
Aguayo previously played high school football at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and is the younger brother of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Roberto Aguayo.
In the ACC’s preseason player of the year vote, Akers ranked fourth. Boston College running back A.J. Dillon (45 votes) edged Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins by three votes as the favorite to become the conference’s player of the year in 2018.
Clemson players occupied all four defensive line slots en route to having the most selections with eight.
