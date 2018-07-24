UCF went undefeated in 2017. Here’s how the Knights are projected to do in 2018

UCF’s dream season in 2017 is expected to continue in 2018, according to the American Athletic Conference media poll conducted at this week’s AAC Summer Kickoff and Media Days in Newport, Rhode Island.

The Knights are projected to win the AAC’s East Division en route to the conference title.

UCF picked up 19 of 30 possible votes to win the conference, while notching 25 of 30 votes to win the East Division.

Meanwhile, UCF is forecasted to face Memphis for a second straight year in the conference championship. Memphis had the second-highest point total behind UCF in the media poll.

Memphis had 171 points, while attaining seven conference title votes and 23 votes to win the West Division.

UCF finished with 175 points in the media poll.

The University of South Florida, which was picked as runner-ups to UCF in the East Division, garnered three conference championship votes.

That made USF the third favorites to win the league crown behind UCF and Memphis.

The Bulls were the preseason favorites last year, but two losses prevented Charlie Strong’s team from playing in the AAC title game in 2017. USF did finish No. 21 nationally after a bowl victory over Texas Tech.

