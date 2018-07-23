This injury ends former Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow’s 2018 baseball season

Tim Tebow fans will have to wait until next season to see if he can make the jump to Major League Baseball.

Tebow, the former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback at the University of Florida who is now in the New York Mets minor league system, suffered a broken hamate bone in his right hand, according to ESPN. The injury will likely sideline him for the remainder of the 2018 season.

Mets’ minor-league OF Tim Tebow broke the hamate bone in his right hand swinging the bat this weekend and is scheduled to have surgery Tuesday and is now likely out for the season, per MLB source. #sticktobasketball — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2018

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Tebow was having a relative breakthrough year in 2018 for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies. In 84 games, he was hitting .273 with 36 RBI and six home runs. He had recorded hits in 14 of his past 15 games, including two three-hit performances in that span.

SHARE COPY LINK A young fan met Tim Tebow while he stood on the on-deck circle. When it was time for Tebow to step to the plate, he delivered another surprise.

He was named to the Double-A Eastern League All-Star team this year and hit a double in the game. Murmurs began surfacing about whether the Mets would call Tebow up later in the year when MLB rosters expand in September.