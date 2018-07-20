Florida State and UCF both get a Rimington Award watch list spot.

In this Dec. 27, 2016, file photo, Florida State offensive lineman Alec Eberle (54) stretches during NCAA college football practice, in Fort Lauderdale. Most who watched Florida State last season thought QB Deondre Francois was the team’s toughest players for the hits that he took. It ended up being center Alec Eberle, who kept playing despite two labral tears in his hip. A healthy Eberle could be the key to an offensive line that has struggled the past two seasons. Lynne Sladky AP