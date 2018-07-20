Florida State and UCF both get a Rimington Award watch list spot.

The Rimington Award Watch List was announced Friday, and Florida State center Alec Eberle made the cut.
A redshirt senior, Eberle is aiming to be FSU’s first Rimington winner — given to college football’s top center — since 2013.
Eberle is the fifth Seminoles player to secure a spot on a preseason award watch list.
The others were:
- Brian Burns (Bednarik Award for defensive player of the year)
- Cam Akers (Maxwell Award for player of the year and Doak Walker for best running back)
- Deondre Francois (Maxwell)
- Jacques Patrick (Doak Walker)
- Fredrick Jones (Good Works)
More award watch lists get announced next week. They are as follows:
- Monday: Thorpe (best defensive back) and Butkus (best linebacker)
- Tuesday: Outland (best lineman) and Nagurski (defensive player of the year)
- Wednesday: Groza (best kicker) and Ray Guy (best punter)
- Thursday: Hornung (most versatile) and Wuerffel (community service)
- July 27 (Friday): Walter Camp (player of the year)
In addition to Eberle, UCF junior center Jordan Johnson made the Rimington Award watch list.
