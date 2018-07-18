UK fan Drake wears Tennessee orange to promote new album. See how that went over.

Drake, the rapper-singer who’s shown up at a couple of Big Blue Madnesses as a fan of the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team, posted a photos of himself in an orange Tennessee Volunteers sweatshirt on Tuesday that drew some curious looks on social media.
But, on closer inspection, the shirt has had some modifications to read “FINESSE” instead of “TENNESSEE” with some of the white lettering scratched away.
“Finesse” is a track on Drake’s latest double album release.
The Tennessee Athletics Twitter account took notice in seeming approval of the choice, despite the alterations.
“When Drake said “wild as a mink but sweet as soda pop” I felt that,” the @Vols_Sports account tweeted.
A Nashville TV station noted that Drake, who hails from Toronto, Canada, does have a Tennessee connection as he used to visit his father in Memphis for years.
Kentucky Sports Radio editor Tyler Thompson had a visceral reaction to the post, intimating that just seeing the professed UK fan in Tennessee orange was too much.
“The shirt is styled to say “Finesse,” not Tennessee, but that’s not stopping my eyes from rolling,” Tyler wrote on a post about the sweatshirt.
And KSR’s Nick Roush claimed it might be the last straw in his feelings about Drake.
“A line has been crossed. Enough is enough. Drake, we’re done,” Roush tweeted.
But Drake is not above throwing shade at a Kentucky rival. In another one of his tracks, “Sandra’s Rose,” Drake sings:
“Louisville hush money for my young gunners / Rick Pitino, I take ‘em to strip clubs and casinos.”
Drake has not made any public comments about his curious orange fashion post, yet.
