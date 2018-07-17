LSU linebacker Devin White shares the story behind a unique passion outside football

It would be fitting in more ways than one to call LSU linebacker Devin White a “workhorse.”

In his sophomore season with the Tigers, the former running back-turned-tackling machine was a star on the LSU defense and ended the season with 133 tackles. White’s role in the locker proved just as instrumental, and his voice of reason and demand for excellence helped LSU overcome a demoralizing loss to Troy in the fifth game last season.

Thanks to his stellar play, White has gained even more recognition on the cusp of his junior season in Baton Rouge. He’s been named a preseason All-American by Sporting News, and he is likely to be a First Team All-SEC selection when the voters turn in their ballots later this week.

White’s dedication to football is no secret, with LSU coach Ed Orgeron praising White at SEC Media Days for helping the team right the ship in 2017. But even though White is all in on the game, it isn’t his whole identity.

White has passions off the gridiron, namely raising horses.

“It’s like my soft spot,” White said. “I feel like I’m heaven on earth when I’m with my horses. There’s no distractions, no phone, no football. It’s just me and my horses taking a stroll.”

White said he first got into horse-riding when he was 5 or 6 years old, about the same time he fell in love with football. A native of Springhill, Louisiana, population 5,008, White grew up seeing people on horseback on a regular basis.

Once White mounted up for the first time, he was hooked.

At this point, White has seven horses, including one he purchased just last week. White faces quite a workload as one of the Tigers’ top defenders, so he elicits help with the horses from his godfather, Junior Shaw. Six of White’s horses are back home with Shaw, while White’s latest purchase is close by in Baton Rouge.

When White has some downtime away from the game, he’s headed back home to the stables.

“I just ride,” White said. “They’re just like my kids. I don’t have any children, but with those horses I go give them care, take them on walks and rides. They’re like my children.”

As far as football is concerned, White is setting himself up for a memorable 2018. Along with the national recognitions, White is in the running to wear No. 18, the number LSU reserves for players of elite ability and character.

White has taken the increased attention — and likely scrutiny — and spun it in a positive light.

“At the end of the day, there’s no pressure on me. I just go out and play the game that I love and that I’ve been loving all these years,” White said. “It’s never been no pressure. You just go out and do what you love and you have fun doing what you love. If you’re good at it, good things are going to show, especially when you’ve been working as hard as I have.”

White is in great position to shine on the football field even after his time as a Tiger ends, and there’s no doubt his passion for raising horses will continue wherever the game takes him.

“I’m kind of a pro when it comes to horses, so I’m not going to do nothing to put myself in danger as far as being stupid or riding so fast that I fall off and things of that nature,” White said. “I just try to have everything under control. At the end of the day, I know this football stuff comes first because I want to do this for a long time.”