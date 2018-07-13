This Auburn Tiger made Bruce Feldman’s list of ‘freak’ college football players

On the cusp of his junior season, Auburn cornerback Jamel Dean is looking to use his athleticism to help a Tigers secondary that faces some big questions. Dean has a chance to prove himself this fall, but, as it turns out, he is already considered among the biggest athletic “freaks” in the country.
The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman released his annual list of college football freaks on Friday, a ranking of the athletic football players who stand out among the best in the game. This season, Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary took the top spot, joining a strong list of past No. 1s that include former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley and former Texas A&M defensive lineman Myles Garrett.
Dean, meanwhile, came in at No. 10 in Feldman’s 50-man list. Dean’s selection comes after a sophomore year in which he had 43 tackles and eight pass break ups and before a season where he’s expected to be the Tigers’ top cornerback.
“Ohio State had declared Dean medically ineligible in the spring of 2015 after he suffered multiple knee surgeries in high school,” Feldman wrote. “He transferred to Auburn, where the Tigers now have a super-fast corner with almost linebacker size who made 43 tackles in 2017 and made the SEC Academic Honor Roll.
“This offseason, measuring in at 6-1, 215, Dean ran an electronically timed 4.3 40-yard dash. He also vertical jumped 38 inches and broad jumped 10-8.”
To see Feldman’s full list, click here.
