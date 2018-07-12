Kentucky football schedules Fan Day. Here’s everything you need to know to go.

Kentucky football’s annual Fan Day has been scheduled for Aug. 4.
All UK players and coaches will be available for autographs in the Nutter Field House from 9 to 10:15 a.m. The signing session will be followed at 11 a.m. by an open practice on the Joe Craft Football Training Facility fields, weather permitting.
Free UK football schedule posters will be available.
Information about changes to the open practice due to weather will be announced the morning of the event. The autograph session will be held, regardless.
Admission and parking are free. Parking will be available in the Blue, Green and Red lots of Kroger Field.
Kentucky is coming off back-to-back bowl seasons under head coach Mark Stoops and returns a number of key players, including the Southeastern Conference’s leading rusher from last season in Benny Snell.
Information will be available about season ticket packages. UK recently announced sales for season tickets were down about 10 percent from last year.
Kentucky hosts Central Michigan in the season opener at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 1.
Comments