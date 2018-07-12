Mississippi head coach Matt Luke leads the team onto the field for the game against South Alabama at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi, in 2017.
College Sports

The Ole Miss Rebels pick up a commitment from this junior college safety

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

July 12, 2018 10:14 AM

Jones County Junior College safety Jonathan Haynes committed to Ole Miss on Wednesday. Haynes’ commitment gives the Rebels their 24th commit in the Class of 2019.

“I’m keeping my talents in Mississippi [and] with that being said I’m 100% committed to the University of Mississippi,” Haynes wrote in a tweet.

Haynes is ranked as the second-best junior college safety per ESPN and is considered a three-star safety according to 247Sports. Haynes, 6-0, 205 pounds, also had offers from Florida, Purdue, Colorado and Memphis.

Ole Miss now has an FBS-high 24 commits in the 2019 class. Haynes is one of four safety commits in Class of 2019, joined by three-stars Jay Stanley, Tavario Standifer and Tyler Judson.

After Haynes’ commitment, the Rebels have the 13th-best class in FBS and the fifth in the SEC, per 247Sports.

Jordan D. Hill: @JordanDavisHill | jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

