This coveted high school football recruit names his top six. UCF, Auburn make the cut.

Three-star athlete Kenny Logan announced his top six schools on Tuesday. Logan, who is a rising senior at Menendez High in Saint Augustine, Florida, listed UCF, USF, Auburn, Ole Miss, Nebraska and Louisville via a social media post.
According to 247 Sports, Logan has 26 offers, including schools such as Alabama and Miami.
However, Logan, who had visits to Auburn and USF in June, didn't include "Bama or Miami among his top six.
Logan is ranked as the No. 73 player in Florida, according to 247 Sports.
UCF is the only school Logan picked for his top six that doesn't have an athlete commit for the 2019 class.
The Knights have two athletes on their current roster.
