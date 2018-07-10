Watch Shaquem and Shaquill Griffin's sibling rivalry over Madden NFL 19 speed ratings

With just a month until the newest installment of EA Sports' gaming franchise, Madden NFL, gets released, the game's Twitter account dropped a video featuring twin brothers Shaquem and Shaquill Griffin.

The former UCF stars play for the Seattle Seahawks. Shaquem was drafted a year after his brother.

In the video, the question is posed about who has the higher speed rating among the two.

The sibling rivalry then takes hold with Shaquem stating he's faster, while Shaquill saying he always won races between the two.

Here's a look at the full clip below:

Madden NFL 19 doesn't get released until Aug. 10. The cover athlete for the standard edition still has not been announced. Terrell Owens, who was voted into this year's Hall of Fame class, was previously picked for the Madden NFL 19 Hall of Fame edition's cover.

As far as the speed debate between the Griffin brothers? EA Sports rates Shaquill with a 92 speed rating against Shaquem's 91 speed rating.

