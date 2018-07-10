This Georgia Bulldogs assistant football coach added a new role with the team

Entering his third season at Georgia, assistant coach Dell McGee has a new role with the team.
McGee, who serves as the team’s running backs coach, has added the title of assistant head coach. The additional role was made apparent with the release of Georgia’s 2018 media guide as well as the update to McGee’s page on Georgia’s website.
Per The Athens Banner-Herald’s Marc Weiszer, McGee’s new status on the Georgia coaching staff comes after he received a $200,000 raise earlier this year, pushing his yearly salary to $550,000. McGee’s salary makes him the fifth-highest paid assistant coach on the staff behind defensive coordinator Mel Tucker, offensive coordinator Jim Chaney, co-offensive coordinator James Coley and offensive line coach Sam Pittman.
The Columbus native and Kendrick High School alum McGee is coming off a season in which the Bulldogs rushed for 258.4 yards per game and played in the College Football Playoff national title game. With the strength of a backfield that included senior standouts Nick Chubb and Sony Michel as well as freshman phenom D’Andre Swift, Georgia won 13 games for the first time since 2002 and captured the team’s first SEC title since 2005.
Coupled with the team’s strong play at running back is McGee’s recruiting prowess. McGee was the primary recruiter for five of Georgia’s signees in the Class of 2018, including five-star quarterback Justin Fields, five-star running back Zamir White and five-star defensive end Brenton Cox.
McGee’s efforts on the recruiting trail earned him Recruiter of the Year honors from Rivals and 247Sports.
