This NFL player got into a road rage incident. Then he allegedly flashed his gun.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Marquez White, who played at Florida State from 2013 to 2016, was charged with second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to multiple reports.
The felony charge comes from a road rage incident in Plano, Texas, on Oct. 20, 2017, where White allegedly waved a gun at another driver, according to the Dallas Morning News.
Police arrested White on June 15 for the incident occurring on the Dallas North Tollway, according to KDFW Fox 4 News. The incident happened when White was leaving the tollway, defense attorney Toby Shook told the Fox affiliate.
According to Collin County court records, White, 23, is free on a $7,500 bond. His first court appearance was July 5.
White, who is from Dothan, Alabama, emailed a statement to the Dothan Eagle.
"I was trying to get over to avoid running into the wall where the lanes merge, but he then increased speed forcing me to make the decision to either run into the wall or cut him off," White told the Dothan Eagle.
White's statement also included accusations the other driver used racial slurs and following him to his home.
"Me and my legal team believe strongly that this a personal attack on my image as well as the Star," White's statement to the Dothan Eagle read.
Send Florida State, UCF and USF story tips to@Jason__Dill on Twitter.
