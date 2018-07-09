Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook releases odds on who will win the SEC this fall

On Sunday, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook released its odds on the Southeastern Conference this fall. To no one’s surprise, the Alabama Crimson Tide are once again the favorite.
The SuperBook makes Alabama the favorite to win the SEC once again, giving the Crimson Tide 5/8 odds to capture their 27th SEC title in program history. Georgia is second with 5/2 odds, followed by Auburn at 7/1.
The SuperBook only released odds on 13 of the SEC’s 14 teams. Because of Ole Miss’ postseason ban, the Rebels will not be eligible to play in the SEC Championship Game.
The entire conference’s odds are as follows:
Alabama - 5/8
Georgia - 5/2
Auburn - 7/1
Mississippi State - 12/1
Florida - 18/1
LSU - 18/1
Missouri - 20/1
South Carolina - 30/1
Texas A&M - 30/1
Tennessee - 100/1
Arkansas - 300/1
Kentucky - 300/1
Vanderbilt - 500/1
Ole Miss - N/A
Texas A&M plays the first game of the year for the SEC when the Aggies host Northwestern State on Thursday, August 30.
