This former UK baseball star just got a promotion. He'll be in Lexington to face the Legends Saturday.

It didn't take long for a former University of Kentucky baseball star to find his way back to Lexington.
Tristan Pompey, who was a key cog in the Wildcats' lineup the past two seasons, tweeted on Friday that he'll be joining the Greensboro Grasshoppers for their game against the Lexington Legends on Saturday.
The Grasshoppers are the Single-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, who selected Pompey in the third round of last month's Major League Baseball Draft.
The official UK baseball twitter account retweeted Pompey and implored UK fans to show up to Whitaker Bank Ballpark on Saturday to cheer him on.
After signing with Miami in June, Pompey debuted with the club's rookie-league affiliate, the GCL Marlins, with whom he went 3-for-12 with an RBI and three walks in four games. It's unclear whether Pompey will be in the starting lineup for Greensboro's game against the Legends on Saturday.
This past season as a junior at Kentucky, Pompey batted .335 with seven home runs, 39 RBI and a team-high 20 doubles, typically as the Wildcats' lead-off batter. He also shared the team lead with 10 stolen bases.
A switch-hitter who played all three outfield positions at UK, Pompey was named a Third-Team All-American in 2017 by Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball.
