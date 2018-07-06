In this Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, file photo, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron claps during an NCAA college football game against BYU in New Orleans
In this Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, file photo, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron claps during an NCAA college football game against BYU in New Orleans Scott Threlkeld AP Photo
In this Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, file photo, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron claps during an NCAA college football game against BYU in New Orleans Scott Threlkeld AP Photo

College Sports

‘I’m staying home’: This LSU Tigers target at linebacker announces his commitment

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

July 06, 2018 09:26 AM

Four-star linebacker Donte Starks was down to Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia and LSU on Thursday. Ultimately, Louisiana’s top linebacker decided his best bet was to stay home.

Starks announced Thursday in a video on Twitter he was committing to LSU. The Marrero, Louisiana, native gives the Tigers their 19th commit in the Class of 2019.

Starks is ranked as the sixth-best player in Louisiana, the sixth inside linebacker and the 123rd overall prospect in the Class of 2019, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

“In the end, I plan on bringing one thing home — a national championship,” Starks said in the commitment video. “We are the new kings of the jungle. Once a Tiger, always a Tiger. I’m staying home. Tiger Nation, let’s go to work.”

Starks is one of four linebacker commits for the Tigers, joining four-star outside linebacker Marcel Brooks, three-star inside linebacker Zach Edwards and three-star inside linebacker Kendall McCallum. Per 247Sports’ composite, the top four recruits in Louisiana who have committed have all chosen LSU.

Jordan D. Hill: @JordanDavisHill | jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

  Comments  