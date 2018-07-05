Louisville coach buys new Kentucky home for $3.1 million

Louisville's men's basketball coach Chris Mack has found his new Kentucky home, purchasing a $3.1 million house in Louisville's Harrods Creek neighborhood last month, according to a report posted by Bizjournals.com.
Mack, hired away from Xavier this year, and his wife, Christi, recently sold their own home in Northern Kentucky, according to the report, and will move into an 8,709 square foot house on 0.98 acres in Northeast Louisville. They have three children.
In a mid-June post on Twitter, Mack shared how his son Brayden handled moving day. He was conked out.
The house has seven rooms, including four bedrooms, along with six bathrooms and a 1,331 square foot five-car garage and a partial basement, according to its listing on Zillow.com. Redfin.com lists it as a six-bedroom home. It also has a pool house and pool. The home is in a relatively new neighborhood with other homes still being built around it, according to the latest Google Maps satellite scan.
Built in 2008, the home was last assessed by the Jefferson County Property Valuation Administration at $2.2 million.
Mack, who played at Xavier and was its head coach since 2009, was hired to take over a Louisville program reeling from FBI and NCAA inquiries. The NCAA vacated 123 wins, two Final Fours and the Cardinals' 2013 national title in a ruling handed down last year.
Mack's salary at Louisville has been reported to be a package worth about $4 million per year.
