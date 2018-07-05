Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm suffers injury as a result of ‘freak’ accident at lake

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm suffered a small fracture in his left, non-throwing hand on Monday as the result of an accident at Lake Burton in Georgia. The news was first reported by UGASports.com.

Per UGASports’ Trent Smallwood, “Apparently Fromm was with a group of friends who were trying to get someone up on a wakeboard, and their pull rope slipped away, snapping the attached handle back to hit Fromm in the hand. It was just a freak accident as all Fromm was doing was sitting in the back of the boat.”

Smallwood said sources indicated the rising sophomore Fromm will wear a splint for a couple of weeks, but it will not hinder his offseason work. Fromm is expected to participate in a 7-on-7 on Thursday.

ESPN’s Chris Low reported that Georgia head coach Kirby Smart deemed Fromm’s injury “insignificant” and explained Fromm has already resumed throwing since the injury.

This was not Fromm’s first lake-related injury this summer. In May, he had to make a visit to a medical center in Adel, Georgia, after a fishing hook was lodged in his left leg.

Fromm is coming of a freshman season in which he threw for 2,615 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He led the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff national title game.

Fromm has new competition at the quarterback position in true freshman Justin Fields, who was the No. 2 overall player in the Class of 2018, according to the 247Sports’ composite ranking.