Alabama pursued this football recruit. He decided to commit to this Big Ten school.

Michigan added a safety to its 2019 recruiting class on Tuesday.
Quinten Johnson, a senior at St. John's College High in Washington D.C., committed to the Wolverines at The Opening Finals in Frisco, Texas, according to multiple reports.
Johnson is a consensus three-star recruit, according to the 247 Sports composite rankings. Johnson had several offers, including Alabama and Penn State.
According to 247 Sports, Johnson took an official visit to Michigan, who are coached by Jim Harbaugh, on June 22, and he's ranked as the No. 37 safety in the 2019 recruiting class.
