The Gators' entire signing class is now on campus. Here are the numbers they will wear

The whole team is here.

The Florida Gators announced Tuesday that the last seven members of Dan Mullen's 2018 recruiting class — along with three preferred walk-ons — are now enrolled at UF.

Headlining the group is four-star wide receiver Jacob Copeland, who was the 14th-ranked player in the state and 69th overall player in the recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite ranking. Also making their way to campus for UF's Summer B session are defensive back John Huggins, tight end Dante Lang, defensive lineman Malik Langham, kicker Evan McPherson, tight end Kyle Pitts and athlete Justin Watkins.

Athlete Jaylin Jackson, long snapper Marco Ortiz and linebacker Umstead Sanders have also joined the team as preferred walk-ons. Junior college transfer tight end Lucas Krull has also enrolled.

They join the 10 other players from the class who were already on campus.

Six have been at Florida since the spring as early enrollees. They are offensive linemen Noah Banks and Chris Bleich, running backs Iverson Clement and Dameon Pierce, defensive back Trey Dean, athlete Amari Burney and quarterback Emory Jones. Transfer wide receivers Van Jefferson and Trevon Grimes (a former St. Thomas Aquinas standout) also enrolled in January.

Four — Plantation American Heritage linebacker Andrew Chatfield, offensive lineman Richard Gouraige, offensive lineman Griffin McDowell and linebacker David Reese — enrolled during Florida's Summer A session in late May.

The jersey numbers for the summer enrollees are as follows:

▪ David Reese: 4

▪ Justin Watkins: 14

▪ Jacob Copeland: 15

▪ Evan McPherson: 19

▪ John Huggins: 26

▪ Malik Langham: 35

▪ Griffin McDowell: 62

▪ Richard Gouraige: 76

▪ Dante Lang: 81

▪ Kyle Pitts: 84

▪ Andrew Chatfield: 90

The Gators will likely begin fall practice in either late July or early August. Florida opens the 2018 season on Sept. 1 with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff against Charleston Southern.