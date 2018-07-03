An NFL analyst compares Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham to this NFL quarterback

Now on the cusp of his junior season, Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham is looked upon as one of the top quarterback options in the 2019 NFL Draft. With the start of a new year closing in, an NFL analyst broke down Stidham’s game and pointed out his strengths and areas to work on.
NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah analyzed Stidham’s game in a story on NFL.com. After studying Stidham’s play in Auburn’s victories over Arkansas, Georgia and Alabama last fall, Jeremiah wrote he was impressed with the quarterback’s arm strength, accuracy and ability to throw on the run.
On the other hand, Jeremiah noted Gus Malzahn’s offense leaves Stidham with very few intermediate pass attempts and full-field reads, which means he’ll likely experience some growing pains when he reaches the professional level.
After looking at Stidham’s game, Jeremiah wrote that his play reminded him most of Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.
“Both guys have a similar body type and are excellent athletes for the position. They have the arm strength to fit balls into tight windows and are accurate on the move,” Jeremiah wrote in part. “Carr has established himself as a top-tier quarterback in the NFL, and I believe Stidham has similar potential.”
Jeremiah also wrote he thought Stidham would have more control of the Tigers offense this fall compared to last, when the Tigers operated with a much more run-based offense. That will be scrutinized when Stidham and the Tigers face Washington on Sept. 1 in Atlanta, a game Jeremiah thinks could effectively launch a Heisman campaign for the Auburn quarterback.
To read Jeremiah’s full analysis, click here.
Comments