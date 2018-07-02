Willie Taggart is a college football coach, but received an honor for his playing days

Willie Taggart might be Florida State's head coach, but he was also an electric player at Western Kentucky.
The Hilltopppers, who are celebrating their 100th season this year, announced their All-Century Team last week.
And Taggart, who played quarterback from 1995 through 1998, made the cut when WKU announced its special teams/all-purpose player on Friday.
Taggart starred at Manatee High in Bradenton, Florida, following another former Hurricanes great, Tommie Frazier, who later became a Nebraska legend. Taggart's college football path wasn't his dream school of Florida State, where he is now the head coach, but WKU to play for Jack Harbaugh.
Taggart's dual-threat nature saw him rack up 3,997 rushing yards with the Hilltoppers.
WKU plans to celebrate the All-Century team in its 2018 home opener against Maine on Sept. 8, according to a press release.
The entire team can be found here.
Send Florida State, UCF and USF story tips to@Jason__Dill on Twitter.
Comments