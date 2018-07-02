Georgia defensive back Deandre Baker intercepts a pass against Georgia Tech.
Georgia defensive back Deandre Baker intercepts a pass against Georgia Tech. Jason Vorhees The Telegraph

Sporting News has released its preseason All-America team. See who made the list.

By Jordan D. Hill

July 02, 2018 01:23 PM

Sporting News announced its 2018 preseason All-America team on Monday. The publication’s preseason squad included two teams with 26 players on each.

In all, 13 Southeastern Conference players were selected to the 52-man team. That gives the SEC the most among all the conferences, edging the Big Ten, which had 12. The Pac-12 has eight players selected, the ACC had eight and the Big 12 had two.

Here is Sporting News’ team in its entirety:

First Team

QB: Trace McSorley, Penn State

RB: Bryce Love, Stanford

RB: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

WR: David Sills V, West Virginia

WR: A.J. Brown, Ole Miss

TE: Noah Fant, Iowa

ATH: Darrell Henderson, Memphis

OL: Jonah Williams, Alabama

OL: Trey Adams, Washington

OL: Alex Bars, Notre Dame

OL: Mitch Hyatt, Clemson

OL: Greg Little, Ole Miss

DL: Nick Bosa, Ohio State

DL: Ed Oliver, Houston

DL: Christian Wilkins, Clemson

DL: Clelin Ferrell, Clemson

LB: Devin Bush, Michigan

LB: T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin

LB: Devin White, LSU

DB: Greedy Williams, LSU

DB: Deandre Baker, Georgia

DB: Lukas Denis, Boston College

DB: Jaquan Johnson, Miami

K: Matt Gay, Utah

P: Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah

RET: Tony Pollard, Memphis

Second Team

QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

RB: Myles Gaskin, Washington

RB: J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State

WR: Anthony Johnson, Buffalo

WR: Marquise Brown, Oklahoma

ATH: Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

TE: Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

OL: Beau Benzschawel, Wisconsin

OL: David Edwards, Wisconsin

OL: Michael Jordan, Ohio State

OL: Martez Ivey, Florida

OL: Nate Herbig, Stanford

DL: Sutton Smith, Northern Illinois

DL: Dexter Lawrence, Clemson

DL: Raekwon Davis, Alabama

DL: Rashan Gary, Michigan

LB: Joe Giles-Harris, Duke

LB: Mack Wilson, Alabama

LB: Cameron Smith, USC

CB: Byron Murphy, Washington

S: Khaleke Hudson, Michigan

S: Andrew Wingard, Wyoming

CB: Mark Gilbert, Duke

K: Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

P: Jake Bailey, Stanford

RET: Marcus Green, Louisiana-Monroe

Jordan D. Hill: @JordanDavisHill | jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

