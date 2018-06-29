All 40? Kentucky not shying from undefeated goal in practice hype video

With preseason prognosticators dubbing Kentucky No. 1 months before the real action even starts, UK threw a little more wood on the fire Friday with a Twitter video hyping the completion of the team's first week of practice.
Hashtag: "All40."
The 40-0 mantra was last used to promote the 2015 edition of the Cats led by Aaron and Andew Harrison, Karl-Anthony Towns and a raft of other first-round NBA draft picks. The Cats fell short that year in the Final Four, finishing 38-1.
But Coach John Calipari doesn't appear to be shying from the lofty expectations, especially considering the tweet Friday by the official UK basketball Twitter account.
"Definitely got that #FridayFeeling after our first week of practice. These dudes are hungry. #DreamBig #All40," the tweet reads. It's accompanied by a highlight reel of this week's drills to a sample of Kendrick Lamar's "It's Go Time."
The Cats get some limited practice this summer before taking the court in an exhibition series in the Bahamas beginning Aug. 8.
