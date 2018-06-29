Add Drake to ex-Louisville coach Rick Pitino's detractors

Drake, the Canadian rapper/singer/songwriter who is an unabashed Kentucky basketball fan, dropped a new album and a new beef Thursday night with former Louisville coach Rick Pitino.
One of the tracks on Drake's "Scorpion" album takes a swipe at Pitino after a tumultuous year that has seen the coach fired and the team stripped of 123 wins, two Final Fours and its 2013 national title. Many of Drake's songs contain explicit lyrics.
In "Sandra's Rose," Drake sings:
"Louisville hush money for my young gunners / Rick Pitino, I take 'em to strip clubs and casinos."
Louisville's NCAA sanctions stemmed from an investigation into allegations made by a self-procaimed escort queen who detailed stripper parties at the Louisville player dorm in a 2015 book "Breaking Cardinal Rules: Basketball and the Escort Queen."
Pitino denied all knowledge of the incidents and was largely absolved by the NCAA, but was held responsible for the alleged actions of a former assistant. Pitino was fired last fall in the wake of an unrelated matter stemming from an FBI investigation into alleged college basketball corruption. No one at Louisville has been charged in that case, but Pitino, two assistants and athletic director Ron Jurich were let go by the university.
Drake often touts his love of the Cats and friendship with head coach John Calipari and has twice been a featured guest at UK's preseason Big Blue Madness tip-off event.
