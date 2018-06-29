Report says UCF athletic director Danny White met with Kansas. He denies it.

University of Central Florida athletic director Danny White took to social media Friday to quash a report he's in the running to become the new athletic director at Kansas.
SB Nation's Rock Chalk Talk blog reported Thursday that White met with Kansas about the vacancy.
However, White posted to Twitter on Friday that wasn't the case.
"Unfortunately, I am compelled to comment on another institution’s search," White's tweet began. "Disappointed that @SBNation stated that I met with another school about their AD position. This couldn’t be farther from the truth. There’s no reason for me to do that. UCF is the best AD job in America!"
The Orlando Sentinel reported last November White agreed to a contract amendment with UCF, where he received a base salary "increase from $525,000 to $600,000 annually," and his "five-year deal is automatically extended for one year on the anniversary of his hire date."
White was hired in 2015.
Send Florida State, UCF and USF story tips to@Jason__Dill on Twitter.
