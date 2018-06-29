Georgia Bulldogs speedster does his own version of viral workout video

Earlier this week, University of Buffalo football player Jovany Ruiz starred in a workout video that has quickly gone viral. On Thursday, one of Georgia’s players joined in with his version.
Ruiz’s video featured the sophomore receiver doing a Nordic hamstring curl. Positioned on his knees with his feet secured behind him, Ruiz starts in an upright position, brings his body flat on the ground then raises back up to the starting position without moving his legs. Ruiz's video has been watched over 6 million times.
Georgia rising junior Mecole Hardman did his own version of the workout in the Bulldogs’ weight room. Hardman might have even one-upped Ruiz, as Hardman went further down in his rep.
Hardman is just one of several athletes who have showed off their Nordic hamstring curl skills after Ruiz. Among the others to post videos of their ability were NFL rookie Chase Edmonds and Olympic track and field athlete Tianna T. Bartoletta.
