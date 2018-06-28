A Florida college unveils a creative Heisman Trophy campaign for its quarterback

The college football season doesn't begin for a couple months.
That didn't stop UCF from getting an early start in its campaign for quarterback McKenzie Milton.
The Knights launched a creative Heisman Trophy campaign for Milton.
UCF released a "HIsman" logo, which is a nod to Milton's Hawaii roots, as well as the social media hashtag, #HIsman.
The UCF football account on Twitter posted a video detailing Milton's accomplishments and highlight-reel clips.
Milton finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting last season. He was second in the nation in passing efficiency (179.3) and yards per attempt (10.22) in 2017. He also ranked fourth in the nation with 357.7 total yards per game, 37 passing touchdowns and a 67.1 completion percentage.
UCF also has a new website, www.MiltonForHIsman.KZ, playing off #HIsman branding and a "KZ" nickname given by friends and family, the Orlando Sentinel reported.
Milton guided the Knights to a 13-0 season with a victory over Auburn in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in 2017.
