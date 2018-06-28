Puppy overload: Humane society helps Calipari dispel notion he 'hates puppies'

Two days after being accused of hating puppies by a Louisville fan's sign on the "Today" show, Kentucky Coach John Calipari welcomed some four-legged friends into his office to put that notion to rest.
"I'm sitting here thinking about just having 30 dogs run through my office. Please, no one say I hate elephants," Calipari said on Twitter on Thursday morning.
Calipari invited in the Lexington Humane Society and a number of its puppies and posted photos of himself with them on his Twitter account.
"If you know my family, you know we love animals," Calipari tweeted. "I'm proud to be a supporter of @lexingtonhumane and the work they do."
Calipari has two dogs of his own, McGruff and Palmer, and he posted photos of them in his office Tuesday, jokingly having a family meeting after a Louisville fan was shown that morning with a "John Calipari HATES PUPPIES, GO CARDS!!" sign on the "Today" show's routine pan of people watching from the street.
"Nothing a Louisville fan has EVER said to me has ever bothered me but this one got to me a little bit," Calipari tweeted Tuesday.
