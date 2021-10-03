Chargers LB Murray out vs. Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. has been ruled out for Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders with an ankle injury.

Murray rolled his left ankle during individual drills on Saturday and was carted off. It's the same ankle Murray injured during the first quarter of the Chargers' 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 19.

Drue Tranquill is likely to start in Murray's place, and rookie Nick Niemann could see additional playing time.

Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. is questionable and will be a game-time decision for Los Angeles (2-1). Harris has missed two games with shoulder issues and was limited in practice in all week. Defensive lineman Justin Jones will miss his third straight game with a calf injury. Jones practiced Thursday and Friday but sat out Saturday.