Luzardo strikes out 11 to lead Marlins past Phillies

Jesús Luzardo struck out a career-high 11 and Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a three-run homer to help the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 on Saturday night.

Miguel Rojas had two hits for the Marlins (66-95), who moved one game ahead of last-place Washington in the NL East.

Acquired from the Oakland A’s for Starling Marte on July 30, Luzardo (6-9) gave up one run and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. The left-hander also walked twice and scored the lead run on Chisholm’s shot.

Luzardo was removed after striking out Bryce Harper to lead off the sixth. Harper went 1-for-4 with three strikeouts. The National League MVP contender reached on a bunt single, his fourth of the season.

Anthony Bass got the final two outs of the sixth and Richard Bleier followed with a perfect seventh. Anthony Bender pitched a scoreless eighth and Dylan Floro closed with a scoreless ninth around a single for his 14th save.

Chisholm’s three-run blast in the third put Miami ahead 3-0. Chisholm drilled a change-up from Philadelphia starter Hans Crouse into the right-field seats for his 18th homer.

The Phillies scored their run on Matt Vierling’s RBI single in the fifth.

In his second major league outing, Crouse (0-2) was lifted after four innings. Crouse allowed three runs, two hits, struck out one and walked three.

BOY WHO SURVIVED BUILDING COLLAPSE THROWS FIRST PITCH

Fifteen-year-old Jonah Handler, a survivor of the condo building collapse in Surfside, Fla. June 24, threw the ceremonial first pitch before the game. Handler is a varsity baseball player at Monsignor Edward Pace High in nearby Miami Gardens and talked with Marlins infielders Miguel Rojas and Jazz Chisholm Jr. during batting practice.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Connor Brogdon (right groin tightness) was placed on the 10-day injured list. RHP Seranthony Domínguez was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Marlins: IF-OF Jon Berti (concussion) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

UP NEXT

The Phillies have not announced a starter for the season finale Sunday while the Marlins will go with RHP Pablo López (5-5, 3.03). López has been sidelined since July 11 because of a right rotator cuff strain.