San Diego rallies to beat St. Thomas 27-24

The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO

Kama Kamaka's 38-yard return of a fumble and Brandon Eickert's second field goal with four minutes remaining capped a run of 13 straight points to give San Diego a 27-24 victory over St. Thomas on Saturday.

Trailing 24-14 late in the third quarter, Eickert booted a 37-yard field goal and less than two minutes later Kamaka ripped away the ball from running back Tom Loeffler and scored.

Judd Erickson threw for 154 yards and two touchdowns for the Toreros (1-4, 1-1 Patriot League) but also threw three interceptions, two returned for scores. Mason Randall threw for another 117 yards for San Diego. Michael Carner had 110 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Joe Hird had a 10-yard pick-6 and Jonathan Bunce returned an interception 22 yards for another TD for the Tommies (2-2, 1-1).

San Diego survived those scores and also a 1-of-12 performance on third-down conversions with the help of two interceptions by Hunter Nichols of Cade Sexauer and Kamaka's fumble recovery.

