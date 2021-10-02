Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Clark/Willow Lake 26, Webster 13

Dell Rapids St. Mary 52, Estelline/Hendricks 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

