Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Barrington 28, Schaumburg 12

Biggsville West Central 62, Galva 20

Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 6, DuSable 0

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 60, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 0

Chicago Roosevelt 44, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 24

East St. Louis 68, Belleville West 0

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 36, Martinsville 13

Flora 28, Hamilton County 14

Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-op 54, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 14

Johnston City def. Vienna-Goreville, forfeit

Kankakee def. Rich Township, forfeit

Kenwood 21, Morgan Park 8

Lawrenceville 24, Casey-Westfield 14

Loyola 33, Marist 21

Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 50, Peoria Heights (Quest) 14

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 34, Jacksonville Routt 6

Red Hill 48, Palestine-Hutsonville 0

Rochester 41, Springfield Lanphier 0

Steinmetz 20, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 4

Thornwood 38, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 24

York 12, Glenbard West 10

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

