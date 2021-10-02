Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Chatfield 44, Cannon Falls 34
Martin County West 20, New Ulm Cathedral 0
Mayer-Lutheran 43, AC/GE 8
Mayer-Lutheran 43, Alden-Conger 0
Minneapolis North 42, DeLaSalle 7
New Prague 35, Rochester John Marshall 7
St. Paul Como Park 22, St. Paul Highland Park 0
St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 25, Minneapolis Henry 18
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 41, Wabasso 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep vs. Minneapolis Roosevelt, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
