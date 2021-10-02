VMI, Citadel have women commanders for cadets for 1st time

Two state military colleges in the South are celebrating a historic moment outside a football game in South Carolina.

The corps of cadets at both The Citadel in South Carolina and the Virginia Military Institute are being commanded by women.

The teams are playing football Saturday during parents weekend at The Citadel and the commanders will be formally introduced at a military review parade, where they will exchange mementos.

VMI Cadet First Captain Kasey Meredith is the schools' first woman commander. Citadel Cadet Col. Kathryn Christmas is the second woman in that position at her school, The Citadel said in a statement

VMI first admitted women in 1997, while The Citadel admitted its first woman in 1995.

The women will also be introduced to the crowd at the football game, which is called the Military Classic of the South.

Christmas said she is honored to serve alongside Meredith.

"We do not compete as rivals; we are equals, facing a common challenge,” Christmas said in the school's statement.