Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Apache Junction 56, Fountain Hills 31
Arizona College Preparatory 27, Phoenix Moon Valley 26
Bagdad 58, Mountainside 0
Basha 48, Valley Vista 0
Ben Franklin 28, Florence 14
Bradshaw Mountain 57, Cottonwood Mingus 45
Cactus 54, Poston Butte 6
Campo Verde 23, Vail Cienega 21
Canyon View 42, West Point 6
Casteel High School 47, Higley 27
Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 37, Paradise Valley 6
Chandler 35, Phoenix Pinnacle 19
Chandler Hamilton 42, Perry 7
Chandler Prep 49, Heritage Academy - Laveen 13
Chandler Valley Christian 48, Safford 27
Chino Valley 43, Scottsdale Coronado 0
Coolidge 13, Eloy Santa Cruz 6
Desert Edge 59, Betty Fairfax High School 6
Eagar Round Valley 19, Payson 6
Eastmark 50, Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 16
Ganado 14, Chinle 6
Gilbert 21, Mesa 13
Gilbert Christian 58, Globe 6
Gilbert Highland 30, Phoenix Desert Vista 14
Glendale 46, Glendale Independence 0
Glendale Apollo 38, Glendale Arizona IHS 18
Glendale Deer Valley 63, Walden Grove 35
Glendale Mountain Ridge 52, Avondale Westview 0
Glendale North Pointe 28, San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. 15
Glendale Prep 33, Highland Prep 6
Heber Mogollon 52, Fredonia 12
Holbrook 62, Whiteriver Alchesay 24
Kayenta Monument Valley 40, Fort Defiance Window Rock 12
Lake Havasu 35, Bullhead City Mohave 6
Lee Williams High School 55, Kingman 28
Liberty 35, Mesa Red Mountain 23
Lincoln 68, Tempe Prep 44
Mesa Desert Ridge 44, Laveen Chavez 23
Mesa Westwood 53, Glendale Copper Canyon 14
Miami 58, Arete-Mesa Prep 15
Mohave Valley River Valley 49, Wickenburg 0
Morenci 46, Bisbee 7
North 53, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 13
Page 42, Tuba City 14
Paradise Honors 61, Odyssey Institute 13
Parker 40, Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 18
Peoria Centennial 46, Shadow Ridge 20
Peoria Sunrise Mountain 28, Gilbert Mesquite 24
Phoenix Arcadia 12, Tucson Pueblo 7
Phoenix Browne 33, Phoenix Central 19
Phoenix Camelback 27, Maricopa 17
Phoenix Christian 25, Phoenix Bourgade 7
Phoenix Goldwater 20, Chandler Seton 13
Phoenix Horizon 43, Goodyear Millenium 36
Phoenix Mountain Pointe 68, Sierra Vista Buena 26
Phoenix St. Mary's 21, Phoenix Greenway 0
Phoenix Sunnyslope 30, Phoenix South Mountain 12
Phoenix Thunderbird 30, El Mirage Dysart 0
Phoenix Washington 54, Phoenix Cortez 14
Queen Creek 21, Williams Field 20
Raymond S. Kellis 53, Yuma Kofa 6
Sahuarita 26, Rio Rico 23
Salome 50, Anthem Prep 12
San Tan Charter 55, San Carlos 0
San Tan Foothills 55, Vista Grande 18
Scottsdale Chaparral 42, Glendale O'Connor 21
Scottsdale Notre Dame 42, Marana Mountain View 9
Scottsdale Saguaro 49, Tucson Salpointe 21
Show Low 48, Combs 32
Sierra Linda 60, Phoenix Maryvale 0
St. David 40, San Manuel 14
Thatcher 55, Tucson Empire 17
Tolleson 42, La Joya Community 14
Trivium Prep 42, St John Paul II 20
Tucson 42, Tucson Rincon 6
Tucson Amphitheater 21, Tempe Marcos de Niza 20
Tucson Canyon del Oro 26, Tucson Arizona IRHS 22
Tucson Desert View 46, Marana 28
Tucson Flowing Wells 28, Nogales 0
Tucson Sabino 34, Tucson Sahuaro 22
Tucson Sunnyside 58, Tucson Cholla 6
Verrado 45, Agua Fria 6
Wellton Antelope 24, Tonopah Valley 6
Willcox 53, Tombstone 14
Willow Canyon 62, Phoenix North Canyon 19
Winkelman Hayden 68, Kearny Ray 0
Yuma Catholic 36, Northwest Christian 14
Yuma Cibola 35, Yuma 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mesa Mountain View vs. Mesa Dobson, ccd.
Pusch Ridge Christian vs. Tucson Palo Verde, ccd.
Rock Point vs. Keams Canyon Hopi, ccd.
Sanders Valley vs. Many Farms, ccd.
Snowflake vs. Flagstaff Coconino, ccd.
Superior vs. Cicero Preparatory Academy, ccd.
Tanque Verde vs. Tucson Santa Rita, ccd.
Tempe vs. Peoria, ccd.
Tuba City Greyhills vs. Pinon, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments