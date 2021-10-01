Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 12, Polk County West 7
Aitkin 46, Duluth Denfeld 0
Albany 52, Princeton 37
Andover 24, Buffalo 18
Annandale 29, Watertown-Mayer 13
Anoka 31, Mounds View 24
Barnesville 53, Pillager 6
Barnum 70, Mille Lacs Co-op 0
Becker 58, Big Lake 0
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 34, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 12
Bethlehem Academy 18, Kenyon-Wanamingo 6
Blaine 10, Totino-Grace 0
Blooming Prairie 42, St. Clair/Loyola 0
Bloomington Kennedy 30, Minneapolis Southwest 23
Blue Earth Area 35, Sibley East 7
Brainerd 27, Alexandria 24, OT
Brandon-Evansville 52, Ortonville 32
Breckenridge 20, Roseau 0
Canby 20, MACCRAY 6
Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 18, Red Rock Central 0
Centennial 6, Wayzata 0
Chaska 58, Cretin-Derham Hall 7
Cloquet 14, Hermantown 7
Cromwell 32, Ely 8
Crosby-Ironton 26, Chisholm 14
Dassel-Cokato 48, Holy Family Catholic 0
Deer River 49, East Central 0
Detroit Lakes 32, Pequot Lakes 6
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 34, Park Rapids 7
Duluth East 46, Rock Ridge 14
East Grand Forks 28, Thief River Falls 14
East Ridge 15, Woodbury 14
Eastview 34, Eagan 13
Eden Prairie 52, Prior Lake 17
Eden Valley-Watkins 48, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 32
Esko 24, Two Harbors 0
Fairmont 35, New Ulm 6
Farmington 54, Edina 20
Fergus Falls 13, Perham 7
Fertile-Beltrami 49, Clearbrook-Gonvick 6
Fillmore Central 19, Randolph 0
Foley 16, Little Falls 6
Forest Lake 33, Hopkins 7
Goodhue 39, Caledonia 33
Grand Meadow 44, LeRoy-Ostrander 36
Hancock 34, Mountain Iron-Buhl 32
Hastings 18, South St. Paul 12
Hawley 55, Staples-Motley 20
Hill City/Northland 57, McGregor 6
Hill-Murray 27, Tartan 20
Hillcrest Lutheran 34, Rothsay 28
Hinckley-Finlayson 32, International Falls 6
Holdingford 31, Sauk Centre 13
Holy Angels 35, Benilde-St. Margaret's 3
Houston 12, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 6, 2OT
Hutchinson 26, Rocori 8
Jackson County Central 21, Redwood Valley 18
Kasson-Mantorville 42, Faribault 41
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 27, Benson 14
Kittson County Central 40, Win-E-Mac 12
Lac qui Parle Valley 14, Yellow Medicine East 6
Lakeview 28, Dawson-Boyd 22
Lakeville South 28, Rosemount 14
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 35, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0
Litchfield 35, New London-Spicer 9
Luverne 29, Worthington 0
Mabel-Canton 45, Madelia 8
Mahnomen/Waubun 46, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 7
Mankato East 17, Byron 0
Mankato West 30, Rochester Mayo 6
Maple Grove 47, Champlin Park 15
Maple River 50, Norwood-Young America 0
Marshall 35, Tri-City United 0
Melrose 43, Montevideo 14
Menahga 72, Red Lake 0
Milaca 40, St. Cloud Cathedral 16
Minneota 31, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 0
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 16, Adrian 15
Minnetonka 23, St. Michael-Albertville 20
Monticello 21, Cambridge-Isanti 18
Moorhead 36, Sartell-St. Stephen 8
Mora 20, Hibbing 14
Mound Westonka 28, Fridley 21
Mountain Lake Area 53, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 20
Murray County Central 41, Sleepy Eye 0
Nevis 2, Laporte 0
New York Mills 46, Bagley 0
North Branch 21, Grand Rapids 20
North Woods 46, Braham 14
Ogilvie 20, South Ridge 12
Osakis 39, Parkers Prairie 8
Osseo 47, Roseville 18
Owatonna 26, Northfield 7
Park (Cottage Grove) 48, Burnsville 35
Park Christian 31, Cass Lake-Bena 16
Paynesville 22, Royalton 16
Pierz 25, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 22
Pine City 22, Columbia Heights 6
Pine River-Backus 39, Warroad 30
Pipestone 33, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 6
Providence Academy 42, Breck 14
Renville County West 18, Hills-Beaver Creek 12
Richfield 49, Minneapolis Washburn 14
Robbinsdale Armstrong 49, Chanhassen 28
Robbinsdale Cooper 34, Simley 14
Rochester Century 28, Austin 20
Rockford 43, Minnewaska 12
Rogers 30, Elk River 7
Rush City 58, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 30
Rushford-Peterson 66, Winona Cotter 12
Sauk Rapids-Rice 21, Bemidji 6
Shakopee 9, Lakeville North 0
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 22, GHEC/Truman 6
Southland 46, Spring Grove 14
Spring Lake Park 35, Mahtomedi 7
St. Agnes 28, Minneapolis South 3
St. Cloud Apollo 20, St. Cloud Tech 14
St. Croix Lutheran 21, Academy Force 14
St. Francis 19, Chisago Lakes 7
St. Louis Park 22, Orono 21
St. Paul Central 23, St. Paul Johnson 0
St. Peter 42, Belle Plaine 7
St. Thomas Academy 28, Irondale 14
Stewartville 42, Red Wing 0
Stillwater 35, White Bear Lake 28
Triton 23, St. Charles 20
Underwood 20, Frazee 6
United South Central 42, Cleveland 14
Upsala/Swanville 34, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 8
Verndale 62, Sebeka 8
Waconia 34, Bloomington Jefferson 3
Wadena-Deer Creek 41, Lake Park-Audubon 8
Waseca 44, Jordan 34
West Central 45, Crookston 6
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 30, Edgerton/Ellsworth 16
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 81, Bertha-Hewitt 0
Willmar 32, Delano 21
Windom 28, LeSueur-Henderson 0
Winona 60, Albert Lea 21
Zimmerman 49, Glencoe-Silver Lake 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Minneapolis Edison vs. Columbia Heights, ccd.
Red Lake County vs. Fosston, ppd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
