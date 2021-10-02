Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Ashdown 21, Bauxite 7
Baptist Prep 41, Mayflower 6
Barton 20, Drew Central 18
Batesville 35, Clinton 20
Batesville 37, Paragould 0
Benton 66, Siloam Springs 29
Bentonville 45, FS Southside 7
Bentonville West 40, Springdale 0
Bigelow 35, Yellville-Summit 8
Bryant 49, LR Catholic 13
Cabot 45, LR Southwest 7
Camden Fairview 33, Texarkana 0
Camden Harmony Grove 46, Smackover 6
Centerpoint 41, Horatio 6
Charleston 40, Cedarville 20
Conway 38, North Little Rock 10
Crossett 66, Dumas 14
DeWitt 56, Helena-West Helena 28
Des Arc 58, Mount Ida 8
Earle def. Marked Tree, forfeit
El Dorado 70, Pine Bluff 38
Elkins 34, Huntsville 14
FS Northside 35, LR Central 0
Fayetteville 48, Rogers 13
Fordyce 28, Carlisle 12
Fountain Lake 54, Nashville 21
Gentry 21, Berryville 15
Glen Rose 40, Genoa Central 7
Greenbrier 34, Clarksville 13
Greenland 36, Mansfield 6
Greenwood 31, Mountain Home 7
Gurdon 48, Hampton 6
Har-Ber 42, Rogers Heritage 21
Harding Academy 38, Mountain View 0
Harrisburg 14, Walnut Ridge 12
Harrison 42, Alma 21
Hazen 20, Magnet Cove 7
Hector 46, Conway Christian 8
Hot Springs 37, Hope 20
Jacksonville 36, Watson Chapel 14
Jessieville 51, Bismarck 42
Jonesboro 43, Sheridan 6
Jonesboro Westside 27, Blytheville 0
LR Hall 14, LR Christian 10
Lafayette County 40, Bearden 20
Lake Hamilton 24, LR Parkview 14
Lamar 22, Dardanelle 20
Lavaca 61, Hackett 42
Lincoln 34, West Fork 20
Lonoke 14, Bald Knob 0
Magnolia 61, HS Lakeside 35
Malvern 22, Harmony Grove 13
Manila 19, Corning 6
Marshall 68, Decatur 0
Marvell Academy 46, Calhoun Aca., Miss. 14
Maumelle 35, Beebe 17
McCrory 22, E. Poinsett Co. 18
McGehee 41, LV Lakeside 14
Melbourne 49, Salem 14
Mena 28, Pottsville 23
Monticello 42, Hamburg 7
Morrilton 40, Pea Ridge 12
Mountainburg 37, Magazine 0
Nettleton 47, Brookland 7
Newport 41, Riverview 0
North Sunflower Aca., Miss. 64, West Memphis Christian 8
Osceola 67, Piggott 0
Ozark 55, Dover 24
Paris 58, Two Rivers 0
Perryville 20, Atkins 14
Pocahontas 35, Gosnell 14
Poyen 30, Dierks 28
Prairie Grove 44, Gravette 25
Prescott 56, Fouke 0
Pulaski Academy 63, Argyle Liberty Christian, Texas 14
Pulaski Mills 60, Cent Ark Christian 16
Quitman 47, Westside-Johnson Co. 8
Rison 34, Dollarway 7
Rivercrest 16, Cave City 13
Russellville 38, Van Buren 6
Searcy 44, West Memphis 7
Shiloh Christian 58, Green Forest 12
Southside Batesville 35, Clinton 20
Spring Hill 24, Rose Bud 18
Sylvan Hills 24, Marion 10
Trumann 35, Highland 8
Valley View 37, Forrest City 0
Vilonia 57, Farmington 28
Warren 40, Star City 15
White Hall 14, LR Christian 10
Wynne 32, Greene Co. Tech 10
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Palestine-Wheatley vs. Hoxie, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments