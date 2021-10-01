Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adrian 21, Crest Ridge 14

Albany 82, Schuyler County 22

Ash Grove 52, Agape Boarding 13

Ava 42, Houston 7

Battle 56, Smith-Cotton 6

Blair Oaks 71, Eldon 36

Bolivar 24, Waynesville 20

Boonville 58, Osage 28

Bowling Green 56, North Callaway 6

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Brentwood 48, Principia 0

Brookfield 14, Monroe City 6

Butler 29, Buffalo 16

California 43, Versailles 40

Camdenton 54, Hillcrest 9

Carl Junction 49, Neosho 7

Carthage 42, Willard 7

Cass-Midway 45, Lone Jack/Kingville 0

Cassville 21, Monett 20

Central (Cape Girardeau) 14, Sikeston 12

Central (New Madrid County) 34, Kennett 29

Central (Park Hills) 28, Ste. Genevieve 14

Centralia 40, Highland 6

Chaminade 72, Vianney 14

Christian Brothers College 42, St. Thomas Aquinas, Kan. 7

Cole Camp 46, Tipton 7

Dexter 26, Caruthersville 0

Duchesne 37, St. Francis Borgia 14

East Buchanan 44, Plattsburg 20

Eureka 50, Ritenour 13

Fair Grove 58, Strafford 20

Farmington 49, Poplar Bluff 42

Fayette 60, Paris 30

Fort Osage 9, Grain Valley 8

Fox 21, Mehlville 6

Fredericktown 28, DeSoto 7

Ft. Zumwalt North 62, Francis Howell North 14

Ft. Zumwalt South 35, Ft. Zumwalt East 26

Ft. Zumwalt West 63, Francis Howell Central 7

Gallatin 40, Milan 6

Glendale 34, Parkview 6

Grandview (Hillsboro) 34, Herculaneum 14

Hallsville 46, Southern Boone County 6

Hannibal 41, Kirksville 0

Harrisburg 46, Russellville 6

Helias Catholic 31, Capital City 0

Hillsboro 53, Windsor (Imperial) 0

Holt 42, Francis Howell 32

Jackson 42, Cardinal Ritter 8

Jasper 62, Greenfield 0

Jefferson City 66, Hickman High School 31

Joplin 45, Republic 14

Kearney 42, Winnetonka 14

Kickapoo 27, Rolla 6

King City/ Union Star 74, Rock Port 0

Knox County 72, St. Joseph Christian 20

Ladue Horton Watkins 35, Seckman 27

Lafayette (St. Joseph) 35, Chillicothe 34

Lafayette County 39, Holden 0

Lamar 63, Mt. Vernon 7

Lawson 50, North Platte 6

Lebanon 44, West Plains 34

Lee's Summit 21, North Kansas City 20

Lee's Summit North 35, Blue Springs 0

Lexington 22, Knob Noster 8

Liberty 59, Rock Bridge 30

Liberty North 42, Park Hill 3

Lighthouse 27, Central (Springfield) 6

Lincoln 52, Slater 34

Lincoln College Prep 45, Pembroke Hill 7

Lindbergh 35, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 7

Lockwood/Golden City 56, Liberal/Bronaugh(FB) 8

Logan-Rogersville 35, Springfield Catholic 7

Louisiana 65, Missouri Military Academy 0

MICDS 56, Lutheran North 37

Macon 42, South Shelby 26

Malden 44, East Prairie 6

Marceline 35, KC Northeast 16

Marionville 50, Pierce City 14

Marquette 25, Lafayette (Wildwood) 6

Marshfield 50, Reeds Spring 22

Maryville 47, Benton 12

Maysville/Winston 39, Princeton/Mercer 16

McDonald County 35, East Newton 13

Mexico 35, Fulton 14

Mid-Buchanan 21, Penney 19

Moberly 20, Marshall 6

Montgomery County 42, Greenville, Ill. 28

Mountain Grove 36, Liberty (Mountain View) 16

Nevada 52, Seneca 35

Nixa 35, Ozark 21

North County 41, Festus 35

Oak Grove 34, Pleasant Hill 27

Oak Park 48, Central (St. Joseph) 21

Odessa 40, Warrensburg 0

Owensville 57, Pacific 42

Palmyra 41, Clark County 0

Park Hill South 22, Staley 7

Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison 56, Rich Hill/Hume 44

Platte County 62, Ruskin 0

Polo 30, Trenton 20

Portageville 56, Chaffee 0

Potosi 28, Perryville 0

Raymore-Peculiar 36, Blue Springs South 24

Raytown 43, Belton 13

Richmond 54, Carrollton 6

Rockhurst 21, Lee's Summit West 10

Rockwood Summit 38, Oakville 2

Salem 30, Willow Springs 12

Sarcoxie 49, Miller 8

Scott City 42, Kelly 13

Skyline 54, Clever 7

Smithville 44, Grandview 12

South Holt 72, Stewartsville/Osborne 20

South Nodaway/Jefferson Co-op 62, Southwest (Livingston County) 8

St. Charles West 38, Orchard Farm 28

St. Clair 22, St. James 8

St. James Academy, Kan. 33, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 13

St. Louis University 48, Lift for Life Academy 20

St. Mary's (St. Louis) 41, St. Dominic 14

St. Pius X (Festus) 37, Doniphan 13

St. Vincent 59, Bayless 0

Stanberry 55, North Andrew 12

Sullivan 32, Hermann 7

Sweet Springs/Malta Bend 48, Cuba 22

Thayer 33, Cabool 20

Tolton Catholic 28, Salisbury 22

Union 48, Warrenton 6

Valle Catholic 56, Jefferson (Festus) 0

Van Horn 49, Truman 6

Warsaw 50, El Dorado Springs 20

Washington 29, Liberty (Wentzville) 14

Webb City 38, Branson 0

West Platte 14, Lathrop 7

Westran 22, Scotland County 12

Windsor 48, Wellington-Napoleon 13

Winfield/Elsberry Co-op 70, St. Charles 28

Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 56, Orrick 8

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

October 01, 2021 10:59 PM

Sports

Ruidiaz leads Seattle against Colorado after 2-goal showing

October 01, 2021 10:59 PM

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

October 01, 2021 10:59 PM

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

October 01, 2021 10:59 PM

Business

Thursday Sports in Brief

October 01, 2021 10:59 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service